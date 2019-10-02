$0.14 EPS Expected for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Jagged Peak Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 50,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 2,298,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.