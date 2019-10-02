$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Univar reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos bought 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $417,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $361,075. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Univar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 4.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 133,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.