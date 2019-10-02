$0.47 EPS Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Jeld-Wen posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 408,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 318,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.60.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

