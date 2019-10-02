-$0.48 EPS Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.42). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 730,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 727,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,695 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25. Sientra has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

