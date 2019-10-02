$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 6,250,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

