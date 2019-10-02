$0.76 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Comcast posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,022. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.