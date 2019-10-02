0xBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $652,821.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $652,821.00 and approximately $881,467.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038241 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.05351962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,116,100 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.