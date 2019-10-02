$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 27.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 95.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

