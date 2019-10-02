$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after acquiring an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,221,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

