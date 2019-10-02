$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 235,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 93,259 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.07. 453,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

