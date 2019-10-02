$16.13 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $16.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.05 million and the highest is $16.20 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $13.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $63.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.88 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.87 million, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.