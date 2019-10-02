$17.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $17.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.73 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $15.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $73.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $83.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.32 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $90.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 329,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,954. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 641,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,789.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

