$174.84 Million in Sales Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report $174.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.70 million and the highest is $175.80 million. J.Jill reported sales of $174.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $701.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $705.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $717.11 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. J.Jill’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 29,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $58,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J.Jill has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.35.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

