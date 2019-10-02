$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Hertz Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Hertz Global by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

HTZ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 2.21. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.