283,509 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

