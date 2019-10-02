3,558 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.64.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,763. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.