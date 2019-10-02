36,334 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

