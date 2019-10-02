3,742 Shares in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,143.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 147.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 781,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $44,363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 565.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 863,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 734,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 42,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.