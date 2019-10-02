4,014 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 577,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,883. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.