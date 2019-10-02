4,243 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.