4,821 Shares in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,891. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

