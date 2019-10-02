58.com (NYSE:WUBA) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Financial Analysis

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 58.com and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 1 4 2 0 2.14 Pinterest 0 12 8 0 2.40

58.com presently has a consensus price target of $61.66, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $32.32, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 58.com is more favorable than Pinterest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 41.67% 25.35% 17.96% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 58.com and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $1.91 billion 3.79 $310.23 million $1.94 25.16 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest.

Summary

58.com beats Pinterest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

