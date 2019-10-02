635,478 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 635,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,052,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 235.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 398,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,691,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,674 shares of company stock worth $52,487,295. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,884. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

