$760.30 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post sales of $760.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the highest is $764.70 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $759.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,224. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.