8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of 8X8 worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 848,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.79.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $98,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

