A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $777.98

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $777.98 and traded as high as $591.99. A.G. Barr shares last traded at $569.00, with a volume of 377,111 shares trading hands.

BAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 777.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Nick Wharton purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,316.62 ($13,480.49). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($26,115.41). Insiders have bought 4,895 shares of company stock worth $3,074,814 in the last quarter.

About A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

