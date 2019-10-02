Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

