AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,469,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,727,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,635. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

