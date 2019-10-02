ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,505,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.58% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $254,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 177,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,051 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,799,000 after acquiring an additional 585,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,553. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,449,443 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.