Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Headinvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,228,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.10.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.89. 49,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,928. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

