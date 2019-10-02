AceD (ACED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $433.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, AceD has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $13,449.00 and $433.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013218 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003175 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

