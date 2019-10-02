Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $114.97, approximately 3,258,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 714% from the average daily volume of 400,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.