Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 150,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,375. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

