Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 69.7% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $273.17. 1,931,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day moving average of $282.77. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.