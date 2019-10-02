Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.45

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 7191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,818,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 140,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 67,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 334,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 258,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

