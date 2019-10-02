Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $73,602.00 and $169.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007403 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,158,094 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.