AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 119,907 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

