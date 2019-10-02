Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $1.84 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01006404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kuna, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Tidex, Binance, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

