Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 582,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.32.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

