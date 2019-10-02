Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 385,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

