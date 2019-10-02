Alan I. Kirshner Sells 200 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MKL traded down $20.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,084.06. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Markel by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

