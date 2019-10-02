Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ALIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 369,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

