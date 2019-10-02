Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Given a $2.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.