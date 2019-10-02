Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

ATI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,540. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

