Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,206.73. The company had a trading volume of 660,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The company has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,592. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

