Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

AYX traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. 1,346,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -520.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $441,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $9,974,786.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,419 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.