Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

AMCX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 12,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,207. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 934,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

