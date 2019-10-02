American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 5.3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.37, approximately 7,982,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,061,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.