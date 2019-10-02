American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,758,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.99% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $261,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 131,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

