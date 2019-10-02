Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $240.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $240.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.99. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

